JACKSON — When Wyoming legislators convene today, they are expected to discuss a flurry of vaccine-related bills that Jackson’s representatives say are a waste of time and energy.
“I think we’ve been unnecessarily focused on fighting vaccine requirements instead of actually doing the best for public health, which is encouraging people to get vaccines and trying to educate people where they are most hesitant,” Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, told the Jackson Hole Daily. “For me, it’s just misdirected energies.”