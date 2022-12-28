jackson hole stock
Aerial of the town of Jackson.

 BRADLY J. BONER / JACKSON HOLE NEWS&GUIDE

JACKSON — Teton County’s fight to maintain some oversight on state land will be in the hands of the District Court in Cheyenne.

Deputy Attorney General Brandi Monger signed a Dec. 21 legal complaint asking Judge Steven K. Sharpe of the 1st Judicial District to decide if the state has to follow Teton County’s land use and development regulations. The complaint also asks for “injunctive relief,” which, if granted, would prohibit the county from enforcing development regulations on state trust lands in Teton County.

