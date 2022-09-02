School - stock
JACKSON — In an effort to solve local teacher shortages, Teton County School District No. 1 applied for and was selected as one of three districts in the state to participate in a pilot program through the Wyoming Department of Education and Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board.

The district “has experienced an unprecedented amount of teacher and staff turnover across our school district,” wrote Superintendent Dr. Gillian Chapman in her application for the newly created Teacher Apprenticeship program. “This has led to staffing shortages that cannot be adequately and effectively addressed through substitute teachers. In order to ensure all classrooms and courses have a highly qualified teacher, we are in desperate need of a systematic and sustainable hiring and recruiting plan.”

