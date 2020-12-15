JACKSON — Teton County will evaluate a nondiscrimination measure in the wake of concerns raised last week about potential LGBTQ discrimination in the departure of former library Director Oscar Gittemeier, who is transgender. What the measure will look like remains to be seen.
“I personally want to make sure that we explore all the options,” commission Chair Natalia D. Macker told the Jackson Hole Daily. The Teton County Board of County Commissioners has, in the past, passed a resolution condemning hate.
The board — then a separate slate of elected officials — did so in 2001 after Sept. 11, condemning both the terrorist attacks and the resulting “increase in discrimination, threats and violence against Arabs, Muslims” and other minority groups. The resolution also said that Teton County “citizens pride themselves on diversity and respect for people of all races, faiths, ethnicities and sexual orientations.”
Commissioners toyed with the idea of a similar resolution, more of a statement of community values than law, to meet the present moment.
The issue at hand is protecting members of the LGBTQ community, a concern members of the public raised at a Dec. 7 joint information meeting of both town and county elected officials.
With all the secrecy around Gittemeier’s departure, some attendees who spoke at the Dec. 7 meeting asked whether his gender identity had played a role in his dismissal. Some called it a “firing,” though officials have said little about his exit. Among other claims, commenters pointed to an exchange in which Gittemeier emailed Deputy County Attorney Keith Gingery for advice on advocating for a countywide nondiscrimination ordinance.