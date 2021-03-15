JACKSON — Aggressive efforts to hunt the Teton Range’s nonnative mountain goat population out of existence are having the desired effect: As few as 29 animals remain.
That count of the sure-footed, white-coated animals was the result of a two-day Wyoming Game and Fish Department aerial Teton Range survey that also found 90 native bighorn sheep, the species that’s supposed to benefit from the goat eradication effort.
“I was happy we counted 90 sheep,” Game and Fish Jackson Region wildlife biologist Aly Courtemanch said. “That shows that the herd is hanging on, but I still have concerns about that bighorn sheep population.”
All of the 29 exotic goats Courtemanch found were in Grand Teton National Park, and there were just four kids she was able to tally. The count suggests that the population of the exotic goats is definitely on the downswing, which is expected following two straight years of intensive hunting and volunteer culling both inside and outside of the park. The mid-winter 2020 survey, which was interrupted by weather, found evidence of 56 goats. In 2019, Game and Fish’s survey counted 88 goats.
During 2020, Teton Park used two different tactics to go after its goat population. Deployment of the most efficient method — helicopter gunning — unfolded Feb. 21, 2020, and 36 goats were killed in half a day. That operation, preceded by years of planning, backfired politically and was terminated by then-Interior Secretary David Bernhardt the day it began.
Then last fall, park officials enlisted and trained volunteer hunters to cull the herd. The six-week operation was predictably slower going, but participants still managed to take down 43 additional goats. So altogether, 79 mountain goats — the vast majority of the Tetons’ estimated population — was wiped out during the last calendar year.
Game and Fish has also authorized heavy hunting outside of the park on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest. In 2019, they managed to kill 23, but then the success rate fell off significantly last fall.