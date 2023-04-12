JACKSON — A Texas couple is suing to remove Teton County’s new wildlife-friendly fencing regulations, sparking a legal debate about “tall horses,” the “police power of government” and who should protect Jackson Hole’s wildlife.
Wildlife advocates call the lawsuit alarming.
The opening lines of the 2012 Jackson/Teton County Comprehensive Plan, a document that guides local governments as they plan for development, say the county’s No. 1 priority is to “preserve and protect the area’s ecosystem in order to ensure a healthy environment, community and economy.”
“That’s exactly what that land development regulation was written for,” said Renee Seidler, executive director of the Jackson Hole Wildlife Foundation. “To protect the ecosystem so animals can migrate across the landscape as they need to, to get access to summer range, winter range, fawning, calving, all that.”
If the regulation is removed, Seidler said it would be a major setback for the community and its wildlife.
However, Michael J. Clement, the attorney representing Richard Craig Rathmann and Kimberly Watson Rathmann, said the regulation is too broad, contradicts other county regulations, and runs afoul of state law. He said it doesn’t recognize the “vested rights of property owners” and is a misuse of the county’s “police power.”
“Any time a municipality passes a regulation restricting an owner’s use of the property, that is considered an exercise of police power,” Clement told the News&Guide. “Sometimes the police power can overreach.
“In this instance I think it has,” Clement said.
Teton County, meanwhile, is trying to have the case dismissed.
In his legal fillings, Teton County Chief Deputy Attorney Keith Gingery questioned whether the landowners’ needs — as people who own “horses that are taller than most” — supersede “the need for the community to protect wildlife.” The fight comes during one of the most challenging winters for wildlife in decades.
At a recent town hall in Pinedale, hundreds of residents packed into the Sublette County Library to hear how winter was decimating mule deer and pronghorn south of Jackson.
There, Brian Nesvik, the director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, said that maintaining animals’ habitat and migration routes was the most important thing state officials could do to ensure that female ungulates are productive enough to weather harsh winters.
The Jackson Hole Wildlife Foundation, Game and Fish and countless community volunteers have spent years trying to improve migration corridors in Teton County by removing fencing that obstructs animals’ ability to move across the landscape. Most of that work has occurred on public land, where Seidler said the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are “dialed in to protecting their landscapes for wildlife.” But there are “big issues” on private land, Seidler said.
Landowners aren’t aware of how fencing can impact wildlife, Seidler said. It can obstruct daily movements as well as longer seasonal migrations, and injure or kill animals that get stuck in them.
And landowners are often not aware of Teton County’s regulations until after the fact, Seidler said.
Those rules, based largely on Wyoming Wildlife Foundation’s “A Wyoming Landowner’s Handbook to Fences and Wildlife,” were years in the making. The county worked with the Wildlife Foundation, Game and Fish, Teton Conservation District and other wildlife biologists to craft the regulations.
Mark Gocke, Game and Fish’s Jackson-area spokesman, said the department stands by the county’s “stips.”
He wasn’t, however, able to speak to the specifics of the Rathmanns’ lawsuit.
“It’s definitely a priority for our agency to do what we can to help wildlife move across the landscape and get to their seasonal ranges,” Gocke said.
County commissioners approved the new regulations unanimously in 2021, but not without consternation from livestock owners in the valley.
While agricultural properties of 70 acres or more are exempted from the rules, building or rebuilding a type of fence that’s not expressly permitted requires an exception. The county set the maximum height for most livestock fences at 42 inches, which livestock owners said was too short.
Stefan Fodor, a Jackson Hole attorney and horse owner who opposed the regulations, said in November 2021 that livestock owners’ stance wasn’t about “trying to impede wildlife.”
“We’re trying to protect our horses and protect our investment in those horses in terms of the purchase price, the veterinary bills, the time and the training and effort we put into them,” Fodor said.
Commissioners barred people from replacing more than 25% of a fence that doesn’t comply.
And they outlawed buck and rail fencing, which has been used in Teton County since European settlers first reached the valley.