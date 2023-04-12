05-15-21 OUTDOORS column fence projectweb.jpg
Buy Now

Bud Love Wildlife Habitat Management Unit stops for a bit during 2020's fence removal project.

 Courtesy photo | Wyoming Wilderness Association

JACKSON — A Texas couple is suing to remove Teton County’s new wildlife-friendly fencing regulations, sparking a legal debate about “tall horses,” the “police power of government” and who should protect Jackson Hole’s wildlife.

Wildlife advocates call the lawsuit alarming.

