CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s federal and state Republican lawmakers said Wednesday following Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that gun control laws aren’t the solution to preventing violence.
A total of 19 children and two adults were killed by a lone gunman at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, an incident that has reignited a national debate on gun control policies.
U.S. Senate Democrats spent Tuesday working to place enhanced background check legislation on the legislative calendar, though there was no official vote scheduled.
All three of Wyoming’s members of Congress previously voted no on the Bipartisan Background Checks Act and the Enhanced Background Checks Act. These bills were introduced in March, and they were both passed by the House.
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., offered her condolences Tuesday over Twitter. She had no other comment.
“I’m heartbroken by the horrific tragedy in Uvalde,” she tweeted. “As a mother, I cannot imagine the pain and devastation being felt by the victims’ families as a result of this senseless violence. May God be with them and comfort them during this time of unthinkable sadness.”
In a statement Wednesday, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said only a truly evil person would go into a school to murder innocent children, and the U.S. is united in support of the victims’ families.
“We all agree that we must find ways to curb violent crime and keep guns out of the hands of the criminals,” he said. “Legislation that takes away our constitutional rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment will not solve it.”
Wyoming Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, said he expected as an immediate response an attempt to pass restrictive federal laws, though he said that an individual will get a weapon, no matter what.
He said the Wyoming Legislature currently has no plans to readdress gun laws, because residents see gun ownership as a part of their own security.
“Wyoming stands for those Second Amendment rights and doesn’t want to see those taken away,” he told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “I don’t want to see them diluted in any way.”
On the other side of the political aisle, Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, wrote in an email to the WTE that he thinks “we need to realize that this is not normal, nor is it reflective of the rest of the developed world (even ones that have access to guns!).” ‘The question “is can we work together as a state and a nation to work on the problem, instead of continually having it happen every few days across this country, then ignoring it,” he added, referring to mass shootings.
National and local gun rights groups and gun retailers did not comment for this news report.
Dockstader said he prefers to look to prevention tactics such as school safety initiatives and investments in mental health services. He said the world is now a place where security measures and enhanced door locks are necessary. His fellow lawmakers agreed with this sentiment.
“The focus should be on better protecting our children, securing our schools and keeping guns out of the hands of criminals and the mentally ill,” Barrasso said. “We must also find a better way to identify troubled individuals early so we can prevent tragedies like this one from happening.”
Lack of access to mental health services is a key factor in addressing the gun violence being seen across the nation, according to Dockstader. He said he also sees individual family issues as a cause of such crimes. He said you have to look at how children are being raised, and if there’s respect and dignity at home. He sees incivility as affecting our collective mental well-being.
Some legislators are wary of additional public spending on mental health services in order to prevent mass shootings.
Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, said he is concerned by a correlation he read about between individuals on a type of antidepressants known as SSRIs and gun violence.
He said individuals who are taking such selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors for a period of time often want to kill or harm others. He wants self-defense solutions to prepare people to face an attacker.
Bouchard explained that he wants to follow Utah’s lead in passing legislation to allow anyone who has a concealed carry permit to be armed inside of schools.
“People need to be defending their own families,” he said in an interview Wednesday. “These evil people are blood-thirsty killers, and you only stop them with equal force.”
Advocates for gun safety say legislation for arming people in schools would not necessarily prevent violence. They have opposed bills in the Wyoming Legislature such as those that would allow for the arming of teachers, guns on campuses and concealed carry of firearms in kindergarten through 12th grade schools.
Beth Howard, who is the Wyoming legislative lead for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, said this group has had success in preventing the passage of these bills.
“If things are defeated, it is also because there are a significant number of Republicans who don’t think it’s good legislation, either,” she said.