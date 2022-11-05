Tractor Art
Buy Now

NelChris Herdt, uses a forklift to move an antique tractor onto a concrete pad along Gurley Avenue with help from its owner Greg Dougherty.

 Courtesy photo | Ed Glazar

GILLETTE — It was a windy Thursday afternoon as a forklift carried a 1925 Fordson Model F tractor north on Gurley Avenue. City employees helped with traffic control as the forklift maneuvered over the curb and unloaded the 3,000-pound tractor gently onto a concrete pad, across the street from the Sinclair gas station and just past the Gurley Overpass.

“That’s going to fit on there just perfect,” Nello Williams said as he took pictures with his phone. “It’s not Big Red the horse, it’s Big Red the tractor.”

Tags

Recommended for you