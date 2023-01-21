WHEATLAND — Many hours, a lot of hard work and much imagination has gone into the project created by local Wheatland man, Quaid Owen Cundall.

His dreams came to the big screen in Wheatland Oct. 19, 2022, as he premiered the first movie in his Spider-Man trilogy. Spider-Man blossomed into reality for the now 21-year-old writer, producer and filmmaker who introduced Platte County to his creation.

Tags

Recommended for you