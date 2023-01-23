Legislators in Cheyenne have introduced three abortion bills so far this year. Two would further restrict access to abortion services, while a third would return Wyoming’s abortion policy to the status quo before Roe v. Wade was overturned.
The measures follow a tumultuous year for abortion rights supporters and opponents in the state.
In March, Wyoming passed a “trigger bill” that was set to ban most abortions if Roe was overturned. In June the U.S. Supreme Court did so with its landmark Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization opinion.
Shortly thereafter, a group of women and nonprofits that support abortion access filed a suit claiming the abortion ban violates the state’s constitution. In July, on the day Wyoming’s abortion ban was set to go into effect, a district court judge granted a temporary restraining order that kept the ban from being enforced. In August the same judge issued a preliminary injunction, effectively freezing the abortion ban’s implementation until its constitutionality could be fully determined.
The case was sent to the state Supreme Court in December, but justices refused to hear it at this time and sent it back to the district court in Jackson.
Most abortions remain legal in Wyoming.
House Bill 117 – Abortion amendments would make abortion legal until the point of “viability”, or when a fetus could survive outside the womb.
Exemptions include, “when necessary to preserve the woman from an imminent peril that substantially endangers her life or health, according to appropriate medical judgment, or if the pregnancy is the result of incest … or sexual assault.”
It adds that no money from the Legislature could be used for abortions unless there’s a risk to the mother’s life or in cases of incest or sexual assault reported within five days of the victim being able to do so.
This kind of legislation is opposed by those who want to unequivocally ban abortion. Many members of Christian faiths see it as a form of murder.
Assault reporting requirements are also critiqued by groups like the United Nations Committee Against Torture, which argue they can present an “insurmountable obstacle” to getting an abortion.
It may not be ideal, but it’s more Constitutional than the law on the books now, according to Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, who sponsored the bill.
There isn’t Republican support for the legislation, though.
“I do worry that it has become more partisan than it should be,” Yin said. “I don’t think all of Wyoming is on that extreme.”
According to a recent University of Wyoming survey, about 36% of Wyomingites who responded felt that abortion should be a personal choice and 36% accept abortion in cases of rape, incest or risk to a mother’s life. Another 19% “favor abortion if other reasons are clearly established,” according to the report, while 7% prefer a total abortion ban.
Without Republican backing, the bill might not even be read in committee. Many members of Wyoming’s GOP self-identify as “pro-life” and more than 40 of those legislators have signed onto the other bills to further restrict abortion.
“That hasn’t gone to a committee yet. We don’t know whether it will, but glad to see an attempt to at least put things back where they were, which was certainly better than where they are now,” said Sharon Breitweiser, executive director of Pro-Choice Wyoming.
Senate File 109 – Prohibiting chemical abortions, sponsored by Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, would effectively ban most kinds of “chemical abortions,” or the use of certain drugs to cause an abortion.
“No person shall manufacture, distribute, prescribe, dispense, sell, transfer or use any chemical abortion drug in the state for the purpose of procuring or performing an abortion,” the bill states.
Currently, conservative legal group Alliance Defending Freedom is suing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its approval of the drug mifepristone, which is used in conjunction with other drugs to induce abortions. Many conservative Wyoming lawmakers have ties to that group, including Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, who sponsored the abortion ban currently on the books.
A version of SF 109 was introduced in 2021 and another version came up last year. It passed the Senate both times, but was never heard in the House.