CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Legislature’s House Revenue Committee advanced a bill Tuesday that would increase the state’s tobacco tax by 24 cents per pack of cigarettes, a proposal that would mark the first tax hike on cigarettes and other tobacco products since 2003.
If approved by the full Legislature later this year, the bill would raise the tax on cigarette packs from 60 cents to 84 cents per pack, and it would increase the tax on moist tobacco snuff from 60 cents to 72 cents per ounce.
During the meeting, the legislation, which was expected to raise roughly $6 million annually for the state’s general fund, had the support of several health officials, who argued in favor of the potential benefits that could come with the tax increase.
Brittany Wardle, community prevention project director for Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, told lawmakers that the health care costs associated with smoking total more than $250 million in Wyoming, and she was optimistic that a tax increase would lead to less smoking among low-income residents.
“Nationally, for every 10% increase in cigarette prices, we see reductions in youth smoking by 7% and total cigarette consumption by 4%,” Wardle said.
Wardle also noted the public has shown some willingness to increase Wyoming’s tobacco tax, with a 2017 survey of state residents finding 53% of respondents were in favor of boosting the state’s tobacco tax rate, which currently ranks among the bottom 10 states in the country.