BUFFALO — It wasn’t quite the tourism season local business owners expected.
After a record season in Johnson County in 2021 in the wake of COVID-19, flooding in Yellowstone National Park and the park’s subsequent closure threw travel plans into disarray and threatened to derail tourism in the area.
But while business owners said Yellowstone’s brief closure had a definite impact, tourism remained strong.
“I think that there’s been a significant amount of people traveling this year,” said David Stewart, owner of the Historic Occidental Hotel and Blue Gables Motel. “I mean, it’s not a blowout, but it’s definitely been a good season.”
In mid-June, when officials evacuated Yellowstone National Park and shut its gates in the face of massive flooding, local hotels and campgrounds saw a raft of cancellations. Two months on, business owners said walk-in customers have largely made up for those cancellations, though not entirely.
Stewart said that the Occidental — a “destination” stop that often attracts repeat visitors — was able to carry on largely as normal, while Blue Gables saw a decrease from the previous year.
Likewise, traffic at the Deer Park Campground has been down compared with last year, said Ann Kavanagh, the campground’s owner.
“We did lose a lot of previous reservations for that period, because people were running scared and afraid they wouldn’t be able to get in somewhere else,” Kavanagh said.
The story was the same across the state, where hotel room demand was down 10% and hotel revenue was down almost 18%, according to the Wyoming Office of Tourism.
“This large decrease in June correlates with the drop in visitation to Yellowstone caused by the flooding,” wrote Piper Singer Cunningham, communications manager for the tourism office, in an email to the Bulletin.
Yellowstone was expecting a banner year with 150th anniversary events planned throughout the summer. The 150th anniversary came on the heels of a record year in 2021, when almost 4.9 million people visited.