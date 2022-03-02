CHEYENNE — Tourism to the state and its capital city have not just fully rebounded from pandemic lows in 2020. In some cases, new record highs were set last year that surpassed even 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
While there may be storm clouds ahead, state and local officials predict mostly smooth sailing for Wyoming’s No. 2 industry by revenue. (Only the energy industry is bigger.)
These were among the messages delivered at a Tuesday news conference held by Visit Cheyenne, the local convention and visitors bureau, and the Wyoming Office of Tourism. These officials later told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle they are optimistic about 2022.
“Overall visitation to Cheyenne in 2021 rebounded to levels that exceeded 2019’s visitation, with nearly 1.2 million overnight visitors to Cheyenne based on geolocation data provided by the Wyoming Office of Tourism,” a news release from Visit Cheyenne said.
With last year having seen visitors and their spending hit new highs, “2021 is our new bench(mark) for everything else we do,” Visit Cheyenne CEO Domenic Bravo said in an interview. For 2022, “we’re hopeful it’ll be another banner year.”
Both Bravo and Wyoming Office of Tourism Executive Director Diane Shober credited the resiliency in tourism partly to there being so much to do outdoors. Traveling here was seen as safe, even during some of the worst periods of the pandemic. The officials also cited advertising, marketing and visitor tracking efforts, plus an expansion of things to do locally — both indoors and outside.
Statewide figures about visits showed a return to the growth that Wyoming tourism experiences in most years. 2021 had “$4 billion in direct travel spending, while generating $243 million in tax revenue — a 50.5% increase from 2020,” wrote the Wyoming Office of Tourism. The agency cited preliminary figures from Dean Runyan Associates, a travel and tourism research firm.
There is “a very detailed report coming out in April,” Shober said during the news conference.
Wyoming hosted some 8.1 million overnight visitors last year, up 16.8%.
Employment in the sector also rose. But at around 30,000, it is still a bit down from before the pandemic, according to officials and the state agency’s own release Monday.
“We are not yet fully back,” noted one person who watched the event, outdoor recreation expert Dan McCoy from the University of Wyoming. He noted that the tourism sector in Wyoming has generally grown steadily over many years, and such growth is expected to continue. By contrast, there have been wider fluctuations in prices of coal, oil and natural gas, which comprise much of the state’s energy industry, McCoy pointed out.
“We are very optimistic about 2022,” Shober said. “But the times can change,” especially with the potential for rising gas prices as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Because travel to Wyoming historically hasn’t been affected much by rising prices at the gas pump, “we still remain really optimistic for 2022,” she added.
At a time of lessened U.S. public concern over the coronavirus, an increase in travel and other costs may present a headwind for hospitality businesses, McCoy said.
With wages rising, and companies hiking prices as a result, “that’s going to be another pressure piece,” said McCoy. Costs to purchase recreational equipment, from bikes to snowmobiles to recreational vehicles, also have risen, he noted.
“All of those things will have potentially a slight slowing effect on the overall amount of participation” by tourists in such activities in Wyoming, said McCoy, who is a degree coordinator and associate lecturer at UW’s Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources.
On the bright side for hotels, entertainment venues, restaurants and such, those interested in traveling to Wyoming have become less concerned about the pandemic, stakeholders agreed.
“Even more Americans are ready to travel,” said Jim Walter, vice president of sales and marketing for Visit Cheyenne, following the briefing. “They understand that we are in an endemic phase of the pandemic.”
The fact that many people who spend time in Wyoming drive here also eases health concerns, experts said, calling Cheyenne a “driving market.” Northern Colorado, Colorado Springs and Denver are among the places where many tourists come from, while Salt Lake City, Omaha, Dallas and Chicago are also among the markets identified as potentially ripe for expansion.
Some marketing will be directed toward people living in such markets. Representatives from firms involved in such communication efforts attended the event, which was held during the Wyoming Governor’s Hospitality and Tourism Conference at Little America Hotel and Resort.
Some of the advertising money expended by Visit Cheyenne came from the federal CARES Act. The Wyoming Office of Tourism got about $10 million for such efforts, and directed the funds toward this and other local organizations, Shober said. She also acknowledged that a state tax on lodging that began about a year ago may also provide her office with money to use for such efforts.