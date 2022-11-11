Naughton-coal-plant-night-Jan-19-2022-DBleizeffer.jpg

The Naughton coal-fired power plant, pictured Jan. 19, 2022, will be retired in 2028 when TerraPower commences operations for its proposed Natrium nuclear reactor power plant at the same location.

 Courtesy photo | Dustin Bleizeffer

CASPER — For the Wyoming towns not chosen to host a demonstration nuclear reactor, word that they’re back in the running for a new wave of plants came sooner than expected.

But local officials say the prospect remains as welcome — if not more — as it was last June, when nuclear developer TerraPower announced that it would consider retiring coalfired power plants in Kemmerer, Glenrock, Gillette and Rock Springs for its flagship project.

