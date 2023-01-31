CASPER — There’s an experience that Sen. Wendy Schuler comes back to often when she explains why she wants to restrict transgender athletes from competing on female school sports teams.
She was in high school. Title IX hadn’t come into play yet. Her school didn’t have female sports teams, so she was asked to play in a basketball scrimmage with some male students.
At one point during the game, she tried to rebound against a male student who was a good foot taller than her and was knocked to the ground. That led to the first of many knee surgeries.
“Regardless of how anyone tries to frame the question of the transgender athlete and their potential lost opportunity and their mental well being, what we really do is keep the biological females at the forefront of the equation, because this is their lane,” Schuler said. “It’s their playing field, it’s their safety, it’s their welfare that should be uppermost.”
But while some think Schuler’s bill, Senate File 133, “Student eligibility in interscholastic sports,” strikes a good compromise, others believe that it goes too far, that it intrudes on what should be a locally controlled decision and targets students who are already marginalized, particularly given the current political climate which has turned its focus intensely on transgender issues.
The bill passed the Senate Education Committee Monday morning. (Sens. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, and Charles Scott, R-Casper, were not present for the vote at the time. But the three present members of the committee all voted in favor of the bill.)
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder also supports the bill. Schuler sponsored a similar bill — the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act“ — last year. The bill cleared the Senate before failing in the House for procedural reasons.
Schuler has tweaked the bill since then in an attempt to make it “a little kinder, gentler,” as she has previously told the Star-Tribune.
Rather than imposing an across-the-board ban on transgender girls and women participating in school sports like Schuler’s bill last year would have, Senate File 133 imposes restrictions solely on interscholastic sports, in which teams from different schools compete against one another. It also nixes restrictions for collegiate sports, narrowing them to primary and secondary school competitions. The bill would create a school activity commission, consisting of five members appointed by the governor, to determine