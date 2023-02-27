CHEYENNE — A bill designed to ban female transgender students from competing in sports narrowly cleared the House Education Committee in a vote Thursday night.
Members voted 5-4 in favor of the “Student Eligibility in Interscholastic Sports” bill introduced by Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, after extensive testimony and working on the legislation. There were 10 amendments adopted and significant appropriations added to fund possible litigation and medical assessments for students.
Senate File 133 will head to the House floor and likely be re-referred to the House Appropriations Committee, but its future is unclear. Bills have to be reported out of committee by Friday, and another deadline to come out of the second chamber’s committee of the whole approaches Monday.
While Schuler said the bill was meant to address three concerns regarding fairness, equity and safety, opponents of the bill have argued it is anti-transgender legislation.
“This is a fairness issue. Regardless of whether a male has completely transitioned or used hormones to begin a transition, or just identifies as female, they are physically superior to females,” Schuler testified at the meeting. “They’re taller, they’re stronger, they have larger hearts and lungs, the muscular makeup and bone structure is different, and so fairness really goes out the window if they’re allowed to compete against females in the female lane.”
Schuler’s bill would prohibit public schools from allowing “a student of the male sex” to compete in an athletic activity or team “designated for students of the female sex” and direct them to designate whether sports are co-ed or separated by gender.
However, if SF 133 were signed into law and there was litigation that led to a stay, a commission would be created to examine students on a case-by-case basis.
The five-person commission would oversee approving eligibility for transgender students only in public schools, and without eligibility, they couldn’t participate in a “ gender- designated interscholastic activity that does not correspond with the student’s biological sex.”
Transgender students who have transitioned or are undergoing transition must obtain approval before competing in any sports, but the process could be lengthy.
All students would have to register and provide a birth certificate, and if there needs to be a meeting to decide if they are allowed to participate, it would be within 30 days after the commission received the notification.
The student and their parents or guardian could submit any information they wish to disclose before the meeting, including participation history, physical characteristics or medical treatments that support the student’s eligibility. They could bring in medical professionals or witnesses to testify in support of them.
Evidence could also be requested by the commission that is related to the determination and could cover the cost of a “diagnostic assessment if the commission makes a request for medical information.”
Although the eligibility decision would be made based on this information, it would also be related to safety risks or competitive advantages laid out in the bill.
“Bottom line is, I was told last year that this bill was a solution looking for a problem, because we had probably less than a handful of kids involved,” said Schuler. “This year, we have more than that. It’s almost two handfuls of kids. And I’m not saying that it’s going to proliferate — I don’t know if it will or not — but there is a problem out there.”
She said there were parents that are upset that their daughters are losing out on opportunities, and there are girls that are “getting taken off the podium,” some of whom are in her district.
“For 50 years, we’ve had Title IX. I was lucky to be able to enjoy the benefits of Title IX, and I really want to ensure that our biological girls in Wyoming can be assured that they have equity and they have fairness,” she concluded.