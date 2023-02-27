track and field stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

CHEYENNE — A bill designed to ban female transgender students from competing in sports narrowly cleared the House Education Committee in a vote Thursday night.

Members voted 5-4 in favor of the “Student Eligibility in Interscholastic Sports” bill introduced by Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, after extensive testimony and working on the legislation. There were 10 amendments adopted and significant appropriations added to fund possible litigation and medical assessments for students.

