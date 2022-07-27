Wyoming State Capitol
Courtesy photo | Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office is struggling to find several people to fill its highest-level positions, including its general counsel and chief operating officer, a state legislative committee heard Tuesday.

At the hearing itself, which was livestreamed from Casper, one of those key staffers told lawmakers that she, too, is departing the treasurer’s office.

