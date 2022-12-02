5.24.2022 - No Trespassingweb.jpg
A sign in Sheridan County reads, "No hunting, no trespassing, no soliciting," Tuesday, May 24, 2022. 

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

BUFFALO — A bill proposed by Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, that would give game wardens greater authority to cite hunters for trespassing is one step closer to law. The Joint Judiciary Committee approved the bill at its Nov. 10 meeting, paving the way for it to be considered during the Wyoming Legislature’s general session. The bill is designed to clarify when Game and Fish wardens are allowed to cite someone for trespassing. In Johnson County, game wardens can cite someone for trespassing only if they are actively hunting on private land. If wardens come across someone trespassing — but not hunting — they don’t have the authority to write a ticket, even if it’s clear that they are on their way to hunt. Instead, they have to call local law enforcement.

“If someone’s two hours from town, and Game and Fish finds somebody trespassing, they can’t necessarily write the ticket,” Crago said when he introduced the topic in May.

