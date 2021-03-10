RIVERTON — With a sworn jury and a team of attorneys, Mario Mills has begun his trial for first degree murder. Mills is charged with shooting his friend, Trevor Bartlett, in the head after a night of drinking in Mills’ garage over the night of March 25- 26, 2020. The defendant told Riverton Police Department detective James Donahue that the pair were arguing about suicide: Bartlett would contemplate suicide, and Mills reportedly told him to just do it.
“I think you’re going to learn from the evidence,” began Fremont County Attorney Patrick LeBrun during his opening statement in Fremont County District Court in Lander, “that Trevor, although a longtime friend of the Mills family, and a person they probably genuinely cared for, was a ‘pain in the neck.’
“He was needy, he was an alcoholic, he was in and out of jail for alcohol-related offenses.
“But,” the prosecutor continued, “he was also a human being, who was killed by Mario Mills, and Mario Mills did not need to do that.
“He had a choice, and he chose to kill.”
LeBrun said that as Mills met Donahue at the Riverton Police Department for his scheduled interview, evidence was still emerging from the scene and surrounding areas.
“Unbeknownst to Mr. Mills, it had become apparent to detective Donahue and everyone else involved that Trevor had not committed suicide. Rather, he’d been shot in the head by someone else, and left sitting in the same chair.”
Also during that interview, a suspicious bag of clothing containing sweat pants, shoes, some hoodies and rubber surgical gloves had been discovered in a dumpster in the alley.
The odds of probability denote that the DNA inside the gloves was Mills’. It was 147 quintillion times likelier to be Mills’ DNA than anyone else’s, LeBrun said.