CODY (WNE) — The jury trials for the Cody couple charged with abusing their 15-year-old child by putting her in cruel confinement have been delayed until Aug. 7 due to possible plea agreements.
Jacob Wayne Guyer, 38, and Christine Philbrook, 48, were charged separately in 2021, each with one count of child abuse after they allegedly locked the child in a room for several hours a day, under poor living conditions and with little food. Both Guyer, the child’s father, and Philbrook, her stepmother, pleaded not guilty to the charges on Dec. 21 during their arraignments in Park County District Court. They were initially scheduled to appear for separate jury trials in April, but both waived their right to a speedy trial in March.