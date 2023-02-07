Lee-Juan-Tyler-Shoshone-Bannock-council-member-scaled.jpg
Lee Juan Tyler, a Shoshone-Bannock council member, speaks at an Old Faithful tribal gathering in August 2022. The Shoshone-Bannock Tribe has come out in opposition to House Bill 83.

 Courtesy photo | Mike Koshmrl/WyoFile

Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, brought HB 83, and he was in the thick of working the supplemental budget bill when word came through that he’d lost tribal support. 

“The tribe always had the right to pull out and disagree,” Larsen said.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

