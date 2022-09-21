Judge courtroom gavel stock
Buy Now
Coutesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

CHEYENNE — A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper accused of sexual assault pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday afternoon in Laramie County District Court.

Sgt. Gabriel Lee Testerman has been charged with three felony counts of first-degree sexual assault with physical force. District Judge Thomas Campbell set a trial for Jan. 10.

Tags

Recommended for you