CHEYENNE — Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman announced her candidacy Thursday for Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, launching her bid to oust current Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
Speaking in front of supporters in a small ballroom at Cheyenne’s Little America Hotel and Resort, Hageman said she was running to return the congressional seat “to someone from Wyoming who represents Wyoming’s conservative values, to someone with Wyoming’s best interests at heart.”
“Wyoming is entitled to a representative in Congress who remembers who sent her there and remembers what their wishes are,” she said. “Liz Cheney is doing neither, and I will do both.”
Describing herself as a “constitutional conservative,” Hageman said she would fight against Democrats and elites in Washington, D.C., who she said show contempt for Americans “by demanding to control every aspect of our lives.”
She said she would spend her time in Congress exposing that contempt, doing what she knows is right and “fighting against the unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats who ignore our Constitution and who seek to govern by executive fiat, and tell us how to run our states and our country.”
A fourth-generation Wyomingite, Hageman invoked her more than 30 family members who continue to live in Wyoming as a reason to work for its best interests.
“My family’s fortunes and future rise and fall on Wyoming. If Wyoming prospers, my family prospers. If Wyoming suffers, my family suffers — just like yours,” she said. “Liz Cheney has no such relationship to Wyoming. It doesn’t matter to her whether we succeed or we fail. As a globalist and consummate D.C. insider, she always does well.”
Hageman argued that Cheney is an ineffective representative because her support of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment left her with no Republican allies, and that Cheney’s main agenda was to “destroy President Trump.”
“My agenda is to protect Wyoming and to further the America First agenda: energy independence, regulatory reform, restore power to the states, protection of our southern border and enforcement of our immigration laws, and focus on what is in the best interest of the United States, and, specifically, what is in the best interest of Wyoming,” she said.
Hageman’s official campaign announcement came hours after an endorsement from former President Trump.
In an email statement, Trump said:
“I strongly endorse Republican House of Representatives Candidate Harriet Hageman from Wyoming who is running against warmonger and disloyal Republican, Liz Cheney. Harriet is a fourth-generation daughter of Wyoming, a very successful attorney, and has the support and respect of a truly great U.S. Senator, Wyoming’s own Cynthia Lummis.
“Harriet Hageman adores the Great State of Wyoming, is strong on Crime and Borders, powerfully supports the Second Amendment, loves our Military and our Vets, and will fight for Election Integrity and Energy Independence (which Biden has already given up). Unlike RINO Liz Cheney, Harriet is all in for America First. Harriet has my Complete and Total Endorsement in replacing the Democrats number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney. Make America Great Again!”
Hageman said Trump’s endorsement made it clear that he believes she can win against Cheney.
Previously an ally of Cheney’s, Hageman said the turning point in her support came first when Cheney “attacked” Trump in relation to Russians allegedly putting bounties on U.S. troops, and again when Cheney called Hageman to say there had been “no election irregularities” in the 2020 election, that Joe Biden was the legitimate president and that Trump needed to concede.
“I said that I believed that there were issues that needed to be looked at related to the election in various states. That was probably the end of our relationship,” Hageman said. “I haven’t spoken with her since then.”
In a Thursday morning statement announcing her intention to challenge Cheney, Hageman said Wyoming’s current representative had betrayed her and the rest of the state with “her personal war with President Trump, who won Wyoming by massive majorities twice.”