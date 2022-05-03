GILLETTE (WNE) — A South Dakota couple accused of stealing guns and other equipment from hunters visiting Gillette last October pleaded no contest and were found guilty of conspiracy to commit burglary.
Derrick Tallent, 37, pleaded no contest March 30 to conspiracy to commit burglary. District Judge Stuart S. Healy III found him guilty and revoked his bond. The plea agreement recommended a second count for conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary be dismissed. Julie Ann Tallent, 48, also pleaded no contest to a charge of conspiracy to commit burglary and, as part of a plea agreement, had a second count of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary dismissed.
District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey found her guilty of conspiracy to commit burglary and revoked her bond. In October, the Tallents were accused of stealing two guns and hunting equipment from a pickup truck, then trying to pawn the items in Colorado.
The victims were visiting Gillette Oct. 26-27 to hunt and stayed at a local hotel, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
They noticed Oct. 27 that several items were missing from their pickup, including a Christensen Arms Ridgeline 300 Win mag rifle and a Smith and Wesson M&P 9mm Pro pistol. Also missing was a Swarovski Z5 scope, a range finder, spotting scope, binoculars and binocular harness. The Tallents became suspects in the burglary when police followed muddy footsteps from the victims’ Dodge pickup to a hotel room registered to Julie, according to the affidavit.