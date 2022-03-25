PINEDALE — While undertaking a home visit of a Marbleton family on Jan. 20, a school resource officer, state caseworker and deputy discovered the home soiled with animal feces, urine and diarrhea from two loose dogs and a dog shut in a room by a cat locked in a filthy kennel.
All of the animals appeared emaciated and malnourished, according to Deputy Krystal Mansur’s affidavit.
A small Chihuahua “with his hips showing” was in the home inhabited by Trenity A. Holcomb and William A. Moore, Mansur wrote, adding that vomit and at least 10 piles of animal feces were in the hallway.
Deputy Mansur said she heard a dog barking from a back bedroom and walked through fresh and aged animal feces to the room, where Holcomb brought out a dark brown pitbull mix dog. A “very emaciated and malnourished” orange cat was locked in a wire dog kennel so the dog couldn’t kill it, Holcomb told her, saying it was a stray.
Marbleton animal control picked up the cat. The couple was told they had one week to clean the place because a baby could not be on the floor with feces and urine; a child was taken into protective custody.
Deputy Mansur spoke with county animal control officer Monte Miles about her concerns and he talked to the couple, asking if they would relinquish the puppy; it and the Chihuahua were taken to a veterinarian and checked, according to the affidavit.
Each of the six misdemeanor charges filed against Holcomb and Moore carries maximum penalties of six months in jail and $750 fines. The couple is scheduled to appear in Sublette County Circuit Court on March 30 at 11 a.m.