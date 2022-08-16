police lights stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

GILLETTE (WNE) — Two men were killed in a three-vehicle crash southwest of Wright late Saturday night.

At 11:55 p.m. Saturday, a 36-year-old man from Oklahoma was driving a 2006 Ford F-150 south on Highway 387 near Clarkelen Road when he crossed the center line, colliding head-on with a Toyota Camry driven by a 62-year-old man from Utah, said Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Jeremy Beck.

