POWELL — Two Northwest College wrestlers were mauled by a grizzly bear while hiking Saturday on the South Fork.
Kendell Cummings, a sophomore from Evanston, and Brady Lowry, a redshirt sophomore from Cedar City, Utah, were shed hunting west of the Bobcat Houlihan trailhead on the Shoshone National Forest in heavy cover when the attack happened.
Fellow wrestlers August Harrison and Orin Jackson were shed hunting along with their two teammates. After the attack, they rushed to the scene and helped Cummings and Lowry to a vehicle and to find assistance.
Park County Search and Rescue was immediately activated, according to a press release from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Upon notification, department personnel responded to the scene as well. With the assistance of a hunter in the area, a local resident and other members of their party, the men were able to reach the trailhead where they met search and rescue and were transported from the area.
Lowry was transported to Cody Regional Health after the attack and then later driven by ambulance to Billings for surgery. Cummings received bites to his face, head and torso and was life-flighted to Billings for emergency surgery.
Two wrestlers drove up to Billings Clinic to be with him and NWC bought a hotel room for them for the night.