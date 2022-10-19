Grizzly bear stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

POWELL — Two Northwest College wrestlers were mauled by a grizzly bear while hiking Saturday on the South Fork.

Kendell Cummings, a sophomore from Evanston, and Brady Lowry, a redshirt sophomore from Cedar City, Utah, were shed hunting west of the Bobcat Houlihan trailhead on the Shoshone National Forest in heavy cover when the attack happened.

