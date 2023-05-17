LARAMIE (WNE) — Two Oregon residents died Sunday morning when the private plane they were traveling in crashed in Albany County.
Lawrence Allen Crosby and Frances Li had taken off from Fort Collins/ Loveland-Northern Colorado Regional Airport and were headed to Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport in Rock Springs when the white Cessna T182T Turbo Skylane went down.
Albany County Sheriff ’s Office deputies were notified by Denver International Airport officials around 11:45 a.m. that they had lost contact with the aircraft.
The sheriff ’s office responded to the area of Dutton Creek Road, which runs roughly parallel to Interstate 80, south of the highway.
Authorities were able to locate the downed single-engine aircraft east of the Carbon County line and discovered that neither Crosby nor Li had survived.
According to a report from the online Aviation Safety Network, a service of Flight Safety Foundation, the plane, built in 2001, was owned by Crosby Aviation LLC.
The ASN report said “preliminary information indicates the pilot reported icing during the flight. The final seconds of ADS-B data show the airplane in a descending right spiral toward the ground, with an average rate of -2112 ft/min.”
The crash scene, and the investigation into the incident, have been fully turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board, which is common when aircraft crash.
A final report on the cause of the crash will come from one or both of those federal agencies.