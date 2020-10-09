CHEYENNE — With just a few weeks remaining until Election Day, the pair of candidates vying to become Wyoming’s next U.S. senator discussed their approaches to the federal COVID-19 response, health care reform and several other issues during a debate Thursday night in Torrington.
The event, which was hosted by WyomingPBS and Wyoming Public Radio at Eastern Wyoming College, featured Republican Cynthia Lummis, who previously served as the state’s delegate in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2009 to 2017, and Democrat Merav Ben-David, a zoology professor at the University of Wyoming.
The discussion Thursday night offered the first opportunity for the two candidates to debate during the buildup to the Nov. 3 general election. Early in-person and absentee voting are already underway statewide.
With many benefits from the first federal stimulus package having expired, both candidates agreed more needs to be done to help Americans deal with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With negotiations over another stimulus package recently stalling in Congress, Lummis said she would consider supporting additional $1,200 payments to individual Americans.
“It’s possible that we may need another effort to help individuals who are out of work and small businesses continue to survive until a vaccine is found, but we’re $27 trillion in debt,” Lummis said. “As soon as we can after the recovery from COVID, we need to reduce that debt.”
Ben-David, in contrast, said she backed the Heroes Act, a roughly $3 trillion stimulus package approved by the House in May and left unconsidered by the GOP-controlled Senate.
“The state of Wyoming right now is facing a $1.6 billion shortfall, and the Heroes Act that is lingering on Mitch McConnell’s desk has a lot of money that will be allocated to support state government, such that we don’t need to fire our state employees,” said Ben-David.
Both candidates were also complimentary of the roughly $2 trillion CARES Act passed by Congress in late March, though Ben-David argued “a lot of the money went to some big donors of President Trump, instead of to needy businesses and people.”
The pair of candidates also discussed how they would try to boost America’s health care system, which has higher costs, on average, than in most other developed countries.
Ben-David, as she has in previous discussions, offered her support for a single-payer, universal health care system, arguing the costs of health care will go down “if everybody is part of the (same) system.”
“The Affordable Care Act is a very good step in ensuring Americans have insurance, but I believe that we need to make sure that everyone has access to health care, including rural states and rural hospitals, and that’s why I support a universal, single-payer health care system for the United States,” Ben-David said.
Lummis, meanwhile, argued the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, “doesn’t work for Wyoming,” because it provides more benefits to residents of urban areas. As one possible solution, the former congresswoman said she would co-sponsor a bill from U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., which aims to lower the cost of prescription drugs and increase price transparency in health care.
“Secondly, I would support the ability of states to buy insurance across state lines,” Lummis said. “We only have one insurance provider left in the state because of Obamacare. That’s got to change.”
With the Mullen Fire continuing to rage southwest of Laramie, the candidates were also asked about what they would do to address the possibility of more wildfires occurring in the future.
Lummis said the issue largely boils down to the differences in forest management policies at the federal and state levels.
“State forests that have practiced fuel downloads by conservation logging and by controlled burns are much healthier than federal forests,” Lummis said.