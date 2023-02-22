CHEYENNE (WNE) — A new edition of “Just the Facts” has been released by the state of Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division.
The updated publication provides an easily accessible collection of statistics, presenting a broad range of quality-of-life factors in Wyoming. Information categories include demography, education, the economy, transportation, housing, geography, tourism, agriculture, tax environment, and crime and law enforcement. The data displays facts for the most recent period for Wyoming, its ranking relative to other states and the change from the previous period.
• Wyoming’s population of veterans was 8.1% in 2021, ranking fourth, compared with 9.8% in Alaska (most) and 3.6% in New Jersey (least).
• The Wyoming median household income was $65,204 in 2021, ranking 31st, compared with $90,203 in Maryland and $48,716 in Mississippi.
• Wyoming’s homeownership rate was 72.1% in 2021, ranking 12th.
“Policymakers and the general public can use this publication in a variety of ways — it can help to identify certain areas warranting further study, or it enables people to see how Wyoming is faring compared to other states,” said Wenlin Liu, chief economist with the Economic Analysis Division.