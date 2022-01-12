Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 48F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early then becoming windy with periods of rain and snow late. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Windy with snow showers before noon. Winds diminishing later. High 34F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.