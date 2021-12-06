CHEYENNE — Five state leaders chosen by Gov. Mark Gordon for what he has named his “Strike Team” met in a virtual town hall Friday to discuss plans for spending upwards of $1 billion in federal funding coming to Wyoming.
“The core of what we are talking about is a strategy … to help Wyoming drive toward a future where its citizens will thrive,” Renny MacKay, the governor’s policy director, said. “This was catalyzed by the federal congressional act, the American Rescue Plan, and Wyoming receiving dollars through that.”
In September, Gordon’s office announced the creation of the Strike Team, tasking its five members with addressing challenges in workforce development, education, child care, food insecurity, health care, wildlife conservation and in making government more efficient by using ARPA funding coming to Wyoming.
The Strike Team is already evaluating more than $3 billion in proposals, though many will not qualify for the $1 billion in available ARPA funds. They could, however, qualify for other one-time funds or be funded through the new federal infrastructure bill.
“The governor’s goal is to take this money that the federal government is allocating to states to try to make sure that we can have the best future possible, because essentially, the money that is funding this is being borrowed from our kids and our grandkids and our great grandkids,” MacKay said.
The Wyoming Business Council is leading Goal 2 to “strengthen Wyoming’s economy and revenue streams,” engaging in public and one-on-one meetings to identify specific challenges and develop projects and proposals that show evidence-based links to increasing jobs, wages, economic output or state revenue.
Josh Dorrell, CEO of the Wyoming Business Council, said his agency is largely focused on adding value to Wyoming’s existing core industries and leveraging them to create opportunities for growth.
“We can all realize that natural resources, tourism and agriculture are critical components to our state, but we also want to leverage those to activate new sectors,” Dorrell said. “As we began to look at programs and talk to stakeholders and continued to listen to partners across agencies and state organizations, we really looked at how we do that best with an eye toward the future.”