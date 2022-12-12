LARAMIE — Heading into the 2023 legislative session, University of Wyoming will focus on gaining funding to build its programs and support the employees running them, UW President Ed Seidel told the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee on Friday.
The request comes during a recovery period for the university after it was hit with budget cuts and inflationary costs the past two years.
Since Seidel arrived on campus, he’s hired six new vice presidents and six new deans and is working to bring stability to the university and focus on making decisions that will support the state’s economic development, he said.
“We are focused largely on people and programs … and things that enhance our fundamental core land-grant mission,” Seidel said. “It’s to finish what we started in several areas.”
Receiving more money to support staff members is a major concern of the university, Seidel said. Last year, the university received some funds from the Legislature and added its own $2 million contribution to pay for staff, but wages still need to be increased.
One project-specific request was for $5.5 million for tier one engineering programming, an initiative that began in 2017. Prior allocations in this area led to the construction of a new engineering building and contributions to the university’s petroleum engineering program.
UW needs more money for this area in order to hire enough staff to provide all the classes necessary for the program, which so far has been a challenge because of budget cuts.
“One of my most important priorities for the university is to diversify our revenue streams to the university,” Seidel said.
He said he didn’t want the state to find itself in a bind if it needed the funds to be available.
One deposit would be made July 1, 2023, and a second on July 1, 2024. He proposed another $4.3 million be transferred to the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account, also known as the “rainy-day” fund, in order for it to reach $2 billion. Gordon said it was a record amount, and speaks to the role the LSRA can play in budgeting efforts.