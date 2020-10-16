CHEYENNE (WNE) — Students at the University of Wyoming won’t be heading to Florida — or anywhere else — for spring break next March.
Wyoming’s public four-year university has canceled its traditional weeklong spring break, which was scheduled for March 15-19, 2021, in an effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In order for us to retain our full semester, spring break will be turned into instructional days,” Tami Benham-Deal, vice provost for academic personnel, told the UW Board of Trustees at a virtual meeting Wednesday morning. The university will start the spring semester of 2021 on Jan. 25, which is a week later than usual.
“I understand the need to end the semester on time. I was just under the impression that you all were kind of saving this for a conversation in the future,” said Riley Talamantes, president of the Associated Student of UW, who acknowledged the need to finalize next year’s plan soon.
“Spring break, and even just a three-day weekend, I think is really crucial for students and faculty to help maintain their wellbeing and mental health,” Talamantes continued.