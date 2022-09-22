LARAMIE — As University of Wyoming students begin to settle into the rhythm of classes and college life, administrators are assessing their own success in helping with the transition.
This year, UW piloted a new program called Saddle Up, which was meant to help new students adjust to college life and prepare for rigorous coursework.
The program has received mixed reviews from the university community.
One survey respondent raised concerns about one class in the program during which casual sex was allegedly encouraged. Other hot-button issues have been raised.
“This was an extraordinary undertaking that involved many staff and many, many students,” Dean of Student Success and Graduation Nycole Courtney told the UW board of trustees during a meeting last week. “We have really dug deep this year knowing we have a lot of room for growth as Saddle Up was the first time ever.”
The program had more than 1,400 participants, encompassing the majority of first-time, first-year students on campus. Students took a weeklong class related to their major and spent their days studying in groups and learning about the various resources available across the UW campus.
The primary goal was to prepare students for the academic challenge that comes with a college course load. The program also aimed to build community among students so they felt ready for the semester.
“It showed me right away what my note taking should be like and what study habits I would need to succeed,” first-year student Sean Walker told the trustees.
He explained that the program helped him to make friends and enter the school year ready to do his best in class.
According to a survey conducted by the university, nearly 78% of Saddle Up students said the program brought them an increased sense of community at UW. And 72% felt confident about accessing campus resources.
Some students reported feeling overworked throughout the week, and said they’d prefer more free time to move into their dorm rooms and meet their roommates.
A preliminary survey conducted by the Associated Students of UW told a different story.
More than 67% of students say the program “didn’t meet” or “somewhat met” the program objectives or that they had no opinion, ASUW President Allison Brown said.
Students also reported feeling like the coursework in the program was repetitive, with some saying they felt overwhelmed and barely had time to eat.