UW sign stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

LARAMIE — The importance of leaning on one another when there are few resources to go around is something rural residents understand well.

University of Wyoming has helped form a new alliance of schools around the region to do just that. Dubbed the Mountains and Plains University Innovation Alliance, the group of higher-education institutions in Wyoming, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota has already begun working together to bring more opportunities to the area, with the ultimate goal of growing research and the economy.

Tags

Recommended for you