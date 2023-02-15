LARAMIE — While the damage was minimal, the inconvenience was major for about 200 University of Wyoming students living in the on-campus Orr Hall dormitory.
According to a news release from the Laramie Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 12:12 a.m. Tuesday, because of a Notifier Alarm.
It was immediately determined to be more than just an alarm when the first arriving fire unit, Engine No. 7 from Fire Station No. 1, arrived just six minutes later at the eight-story building, according to the fire department release. The University of Wyoming Police Department notified the arriving fire crews that there was a fire on the second floor in room No. 209.
At the same time LFD crews entered Orr Hall, a full evacuation of the building was already underway, and the attack crews encountered moderate smoke conditions on that floor.
A UW Residence Life manager was using a dry chemical extinguisher on the fire when the crews began their attack and instructed the manager to also exit the building, according to the LFD release. The dormitory was searched to confirm evacuation, and one occupant was escorted out by UW police after failing to evacuate during the alarm.
Two injuries were reported by the fire department; both were treated at the scene.
“One by an occupant with a medical condition, and another by a resident assistant with an injured finger,” the LFD release said. No injuries were reported by LFD or University of Wyoming Police Department personnel.
The fire was considered knocked down five minutes later, at 12:23 a.m., and ventilation to remove smoke, carbon monoxide, dry chemical extinguisher powder and other hazardous gases progressed for the next two hours.
“Gas detection equipment also was utilized to help determine safe levels inside the building, and ventilation was assisted with the efforts of UW electricians and the HVAC system inside Orr Hall,” according to the LFD release.
According to a release from the university, Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Ryan O’Neil was in Orr Hall overnight, supporting the Residence Life team when the fire was first reported.