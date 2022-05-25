LARAMIE — As a prolonged Western drought hits new historic levels almost daily, a team of University of Wyoming scientists has been awarded $20 million to study the crisis at the community level with an eye on evolving solutions.
The five-year grant from the National Science Foundation will fund field work and high-performance computing for researchers to quantify how a changing climate in one of the nation’s key headwater regions, said David Williams, a professor in the UW Department of Botany in the College of Arts and Sciences.
Williams is the lead scientist for the project, which will take a trickle-down approach to managing Wyoming’s and the U.S. West’s drastically changing water resources.
“The water we have available to use, fresh water, comes to us in the wintertime as snow, so all of the Western United States gets its water from snowpack,” he said.
With shrinking snowpack levels and a warming climate that promises to be a continuing trend, an important part of dealing with drought and water shortages will be how communities adapt their approaches to water management, Williams said.
“It’s not just us in Wyoming. This is the same set of issues across the entire West,” he said. “A lot of rural communities depend on water for agriculture and tourism. These little impacts (to available water) propagate, and they transmit downstream. Then, there are broader impacts across the entire region.”
Taking a scientific approach to the drought problem that includes socioeconomic impacts could set a baseline for communities to implement change, he said.
“Our goal is not to try and persuade people to think a certain way,” Williams said. “Our goal is to get all the (stakeholders) a place in the process and learn about what it means to have a long-term drought and … how that affects local communities. That stuff goes beyond politics.”
Not only is Wyoming expected to enter another dry, drought-dominated summer, it also is an important piece of the water puzzle for the U.S. West.
The snowpack from the Cowboy State is a key contributor to the Colorado River Basin, which provides water and electricity to tens of millions in seven Western states.
It runs nearly 1,500 miles from the Rocky Mountains to the Sea of Cortez across the Mexico/ California border.
Overall, an estimated 40 million people depend on Colorado River water for power, and it irrigates about 5 million acres of agricultural land. That includes supplying water for Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the two largest reservoirs in the United States.
Both have been depleted to dangerous levels over the past years, prompting emergency action from the federal Bureau of Reclamation. The situation has become so concerning it has spurred mainstream use of the term “dead pool” when referring to the precariously low levels of Mead and Powell.
Dead pool refers to the minimum level of water needed to continue flowing downriver from a reservoir.
As of April 30, Lake Powell was at a level of 3,523 feet, its lowest since it was filled in 1963. The lake’s dead pool number is 3,370 feet.
Lake Mead was at 1,055 feet as of April 30, with a dead pool threshold of 895 feet.
Because of the dire situation of these large reservoirs, the Bureau of Reclamation has issued a raft of emergency orders to keep them from reaching a dead pool state.
One that impacts Wyoming is releasing an additional 500,000 acre-feet of water from the Flaming Gorge Dam on the Wyoming-Utah border to bolster Lake Powell.
While reports of drought, water shortages and potential for power interruptions are frightening, considering how climate change is impacting those conditions is a crucial tool in developing new habits to adapt to them, said Brent Ewers, director of the UW Biodiversity Institute, project director for EPSCoR (a research stimulation initiative) and a member of the study team.