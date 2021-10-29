CASPER — Three major bills fighting back against the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate advanced to third reading Thursday, a final step before they can move to the opposite chamber.
Senate File 1003, COVID-19 discriminatory practices-prohibition, went through amendments that reworked the structure and methods of the bill. One from Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, would make vaccination status a protected class in “public accommodations,” joining race, religion, color, sex and national origin. Public accommodations include places such as hotels, restaurants, grocery stores and shops. Nursing homes have been among the most impacted “public accommodations” of the pandemic, and the bill prompted some concerns from senior advocates.
“Our concern with 1003 is as written, a nursing home couldn’t determine whether it is closed to visitors without a vaccine when it is deemed to be in the best interest of the residents by administration,” said Tom Lacock, spokesman for the Wyoming AARP. “When 0.6% of the population is taking about 45% of all COVID deaths, it seems important to let local administration decide on visitation rules for their facilities.”
The bill had contained significant provisions tied to insurance, but those were gutted, in part due to concern that the measure would result in dramatic hikes in premiums, as well as unforeseen consequences.
Another amendment that would have eliminated all criminal penalties was withdrawn, but will likely be brought back for Friday’s third reading.