POWELL — Wildlife migrations are here, placing both animals and drivers more often in precarious positions on the road.
A new report by The Nature Conservancy of Wyoming seeks to shed light on the subject, pointing out the state’s abysmal statistics. The annual number of wildlife–vehicle collisions reported continues to rise, with a current five-year average of 7,656 animals killed on the highway per year.
The vast majority of these collisions (approximately 5,500) involve mule deer, which are already in decline.
“Collisions often result in costly vehicle damage and can lead to human injuries and death. They are almost always fatal for the animals,” said Dr. Corinna Riginos, director of science at The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming, in the report. “At the current rate, there are 21 big-game collisions every day in Wyoming, eight of which involve significant damage to vehicles and/or human injury.”
Deer–vehicle collisions averaged 6,651 per year, or about 87% of total accidents, with approximately 5,500 of these involving mule deer. Pronghorn collisions averaged 593 per year, elk collisions averaged 253 per year and moose collisions averaged 69 per year.
“At this rate, we are losing about 1.5% of Wyoming’s mule deer population per year in wildlife–vehicle collisions. Since the reported numbers are a substantial under-count, we may really be losing 3% or more of Wyoming’s mule deer population per year in these collisions,” the report noted.