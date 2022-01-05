CASPER — Tom Burman understands the frustration level was high for those fans who drove on slick roads to see the Cowboys start the Mountain West men’s basketball race this past Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.
Shortly before Wyoming’s scheduled tip-off with Boise State, it was determined that the visitors would not be able to play the game due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Broncos stepped off their charter flight Friday seemingly in good health, but several members of the team woke up Saturday with coronavirus symptoms.
Ultimately, Boise State had to postpone the game.
According to UW’s athletics director, the delay in the announcement was because the teams were waiting to see if the Idaho Department of Health would provide any flexibility for vaccinated players who had yet to receive their booster.
“At the end of the day, the (Idaho) Department of Health said, ‘No, you’ve got to follow protocol, as they need to be quarantined and cannot compete,’” Burman told the Star-Tribune. “We were pushing them hard to give us answers, but we couldn’t get answers.
“I do believe their administration wanted them to play because they’d already spent $40,000 getting here.”
UW’s subsequent game scheduled for Tuesday night at Nevada and this Saturday’s game at Fresno State were also postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Cowboys’ program. The Cowgirls, who lost a Dec. 31 game at UNLV while playing shorthanded due to coronavirus protocols, have had three games postponed — Tuesday’s Mountain West opener against Boise State, Thursday’s game at San Jose State and Saturday’s game at Fresno State.
Burman said there are asymptomatic and symptomatic coronavirus cases in both of UW’s basketball programs.
“None of them are in in dire straits by any stretch of imagination,” Burman said of the positive cases. “Some have bad flu (symptoms), some have mild flu (symptoms).”
Conferences from coast to coast are struggling to play games during the surge caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant.
Burman noted that even conferences with vastly more resources than the Mountain West, including the Big Ten, have experienced some last-minute postponements or cancellations.
Entering Tuesday’s schedule, eight of the 11 MW men’s teams had played just one conference game, with UW being among the three schools yet to get started.