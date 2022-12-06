GILLETTE — There’s a very fine line between being patient and waiting for the right time to strike while also looking ahead to make sure one doesn’t get left behind.
That’s the tightrope Visionary Broadband has had to walk, but it seems to have paid off. The Gillette-based internet service provider has committed $100 million to build fiber in Wyoming, Montana and Colorado.
Fiber-optic internet, or fiber, is a broadband connection that hits speeds of 1 gigabit per second.
Brian Worthen, CEO of Visionary Broadband, said this has been in the works for two years, getting the financing lined up, picking the right markets and proving they could do it on a smaller scale before making the big announcement.
“We spent the last 24 months learning and putting together our financing, and now we’re ready to pounce,” he said.
Visionary has about 40 miles of fiber around Gillette, and it’s built out fiber in Torrington, LaGrange, Dayton, Ranchester and Yoder, as well as in Kremmling, Colorado.
“We wanted to show some success, rather than make an announcement and have nothing to show for it,” he said.
It’s an exciting time, Worthen said.
Fiber infrastructure is becoming a key element of economic development to “attract and keep young working families and businesses.”
Earlier this year, Visionary announced it had received an investment from GTCR, a private equity firm based in Chicago, to build new fiber networks in the region and help with match requirements for grant programs.
Construction is underway in Gillette, Casper, Cheyenne and Lusk, with go-live dates starting in early 2023 for some residential customers.
Visionary also is building business fiber in Laramie, Lander and Wheatland, with plans to expand to residential areas of those communities in 2024.
In Gillette, the fiber buildout will happen one neighborhood at a time, Worthen said. He estimated the entire project will take three years to complete here.
With fiber, Visionary will offer gigabit service, or 1 gigabit per second, with all equipment supporting speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second, to every home and business within its service area.
The company plans to expand fiber internet to 11 additional communities in the next few years.
While it’s good business practice to move into a market that offers the best return on investment, Worthen said this wasn’t the only thing behind deciding which communities to build fiber in.
“It’d be easy to pick dots on a map based on ROI (return on investment) only, but we looked at more than that, we looked at the relationships we have,” he said. “A big part of our business is to focus on areas where we have a strong relationship with the stakeholders and community government.”
This summer, the Gillette City Council entered into a franchise agreement with Visionary, which will allow the company to more easily roll out fiber internet homes in Gillette.