GILLETTE — Whether they were meant to keep animals in, or keep people out, or keep snow from piling up, fences have been part of Campbell County’s history for decades.
Now, a new type of fence has some residents up in arms. A geofence, to be specific.
The Campbell County Convention and Visitors Bureau plans to use a geofencing technology to track spending habits at the National High School Finals Rodeo this summer.
Geofencing is a service that uses radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, GPS or cellular data to trigger an action when a mobile device enters or leaves an imaginary boundary based on a geographic area.
Virtual fences will be placed around Cam-plex and Campbell County. When people cross those imaginary fence lines, it will pick up information from three major credit cards, their debit cards and their cellphone.
This has attracted opposition, with some people calling it a violation of one’s constitutional rights and equating it with China and communism.
Jessica Seders, executive director of the Campbell County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said she shares people’s concerns on privacy invasion.
“We can’t identify particular people,” she said, adding that all the data will say is whether people are local and where they’re spending their money. “We don’t see their names, age or phone number.”
The visitors center is using $31,000 from a state grant to pay Zartico, a Utah-based company, to gather the data.
“We aren’t collecting data that’s not already being collected,” Seders said. “This is just a company that can give us that information.”
The data will give the visitors center, as well as local officials, a much better idea of the impact an event has on the local economy. Up until now, they’ve had to go off of estimates and formulas.
During the public comment period at a county commissioners meeting Tuesday, Bill Fortner with Wyoming Constitutionalists — which is unaffiliated with the Wyoming Constitution Party — criticized the commissioners for not being informed on the Constitution. He said if they knew the Constitution, they would’ve known that geofencing is a violation of people’s constitutional rights.
“It’s not only dishonest and unethical, it’s against the law,” he said. “It’s one of the highest crimes that can be committed.”
“We have been saying for years that Campbell County is headed straight towards communism. It’s finally happened,” Jacob Dalby wrote in a letter that was read aloud by his mother, Kimberly.
Fortner called it “Chinese propaganda,” and that “there’s nothing that says the information made right here in Campbell County is not going to end up in China.”
“How do we know the virtual fences will ever be removed, or the data tracking will ever end once it starts?” he asked.
He wondered if the NHSFR and the International Pathfinders Camporee would be happy if they learned about this.
“Let’s see how fast they turn that contract back and walk away,” he said. “When did you intend to tell them that you would steal their private information and track them like criminals while they visit our county?”
Fortner wasn’t alone. In the letter read aloud by his mother, Jacob Dalby called for Butch Knutson to resign.