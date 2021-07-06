CASPER –– If you visited one of Wyoming’s national parks recently, you’re hardly alone.
This year, Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks reported their highest first quarter visitation numbers since they started collecting such data roughly 30 years ago, a state report says.
Yellowstone recorded almost 108,000 visits and Grand Teton saw over 194,000. Those represent increases of 20.7% and 22.8% from 2020, respectively.
While it’s not surprising that more people visited the parks in 2021 because of “the trending down of the pandemic,” this year also recorded significant increases compared with 2019.
Until this year, 2019 had generated the highest first quarter visit numbers for the two parks. But compared with 2019, visits were up 14% and 17% this year for Yellowstone and Grand Teton, respectively.
To put that in perspective, visits only increased 9% for Yellowstone between the first quarters of 2018 and 2019. For Grand Teton, that figure stood at 5%.
“Park visitation increases as population increases each year, but not as much as this year,” said Dr. Wenlin Liu, the state’s chief economist.
As vaccinations rise and lockdowns are lifted, more people are getting out and exploring.
“This is not special for Yellowstone, it’s probably overall. People are doing more outdoor recreation,” Liu said.
Part of the increased travel and outdoor activity this year is due to the fact that people’s personal income increased from 2020 to 2021 because of stimulus checks and the lack of travel, Liu explained.
“There’s a lot of pent up demand from Americans spending the last year at home,” said Diane Shober, executive director for the Wyoming Office of Tourism.
Teton County, which is home to the two parks, recorded the second highest increase in taxable sales from quarter one of 2020 to 2021, at 32.2%. Liu mostly attributes the increase to tourism revenue, specifically from lodging and sales tax on entities like restaurants and gas.