LARAMIE — After three years of evaluation, the Western Area Power Administration has approved a request to connect the Rail Tie Wind Project with its transmission system.
The decision marks one of the many permissions required for ConnectGen to move forward with building the wind farm, which will be located near Tie Siding off Highway 287.
Slated to begin operations in 2023, the $500 million project will generate 504 megawatts of energy, according to the ConnectGen website. It’s estimated to create $130 million in tax revenue and at least 20 permanent jobs.
Because just under a quarter of the project will be on state land, lease payments will benefit Wyoming schools and other groups, according to a ConnectGen press release.
The WAPA record of decision was the last portion of the entity’s decision making process required by the National Environmental Policy Act, which included the creation of an environmental impact statement and a public input process.
Throughout the approval process for the ConnectGen project, property owners near the proposed wind farm area have raised concerns that the turbines will disrupt wildlife and the natural beauty of the area, in addition to causing safety concerns.
The group has filed an appeal of Albany County’s decision to give ConnectGen the necessary permissions to move forward with the project.
Some environmental impacts are outlined in the WAPA record of decision as points of concern, with visual impacts to Ames Monument National Historic Landmark and surrounding historical sites listed as a priority.
Another concern is that the turbines are predicted to kill high numbers of golden and bald eagles that live in the area.
While this is the end of the WAPA review process for the wind farm, there are still environmental and cultural resources considerations being made by other entities, said WAPA Environmental Protection Specialist Mark Wieringa.
“NEPA is not a ‘stop the project’ kind of process,” Wieringa said.