Yellowstone scenery stock
Buy Now
Courtesy photo |

CODY — For months now, a large number of Wapiti Valley residents has been pushing against the efforts of Horizon Tower to build a 195-foot cellphone tower on property owned by valley resident Tamara Young — a sight they say could destroy their views and way of life.

While the group of over 200 citizens had success at a county planning and zoning commission meeting on Nov. 16 — the commission voted unanimously to recommend the denial of Horizon’s application — their fight against the tower continues, this time on the county commissioner level.

Recommended for you