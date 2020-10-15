CODY — When Colin Monahan, 68, heard a knock on her door and saw a group of people standing outside her porch on Friday night, she said she thought they might be there to complain about a new garage she and her wife had recently built.
She said it quickly became clear that’s not why the five individuals were there. She said they told Monahan and her partner Shannon Lastowski, 63, they were not welcome in Wapiti because of their sexual orientation. The same-sex couple is retired and moved to Wyoming from the Chicago area four years ago because of the beautiful surroundings.
“This woman said, ‘We don’t like your kind’ … and our kind is not welcome here, and we need to leave,” Monahan said.
Monahan asked the party to leave. She said they refused to do so, although she did say one individual they have had prior encounters with did go back to their vehicle upon request when the conversation started.
As the two homeowners and four neighbors crowded around the small porch, she said tensions rose quickly.
“I said, ‘I’ll have to call the police then,’ and (one of the neighbors) said, ‘Fine, call the police,’” Monahan recalled.
She said once she connected with the Park County Sheriff’s Office she offered the phone over to the neighbors to speak with law enforcement officers. That was when Monahan said they finally decided to leave.
The Park County Sheriff’s Office reported on Tuesday the incident was still under active investigation. It would not release any more information as of press time.
When contacted, three of the neighbors Monahan said were involved in the incident declined to comment, while another did not respond to a request for comment.
Monahan, a hunter with three dogs, said she is used to living in a conservative community, and had no illusions about that being true in state before moving to Wyoming, but “didn’t expect the amount of hate that some of the people out here have. It’s at a level I’ve not seen before.”
Monahan is determined to not let this incident drive them out but said Lastowski has had different thoughts.
“She’s terrified,” Monahan said.