NEWCASTLE — The Weston County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees wants to use exit interviews or surveys to better determine why teachers and other staff members leave the district. The hope is to use the information to learn what the district can do to better retain quality employees.
Over the past two months, the board has accepted the resignations of fourth grade teachers Stacey Jones and Laura Giesler, Newcastle High School science instructor Jim Stith and Newcastle High School special education teacher Travis Unterseher. Another 12 employees are retiring at the end of this school year.
According to the district’s executive secretary, Celo Dickey, the district has so far accepted 16 resignations or retirements, including both classified and certified staff, for the upcoming school year.
She reported that the number of resignations and retirements for both classified and certified staff has ranged between 11 and 16 since 2020: 16 for the 2020-21 school year, 15 for the 2021-22 school year and 11 for the 2022-23 school year. The district employs 166 people, 88 of whom are certified and 78, uncertified.
In addition to accepting the resignations or retirements of 16 individuals, the board voted on March 29 to terminate one classified employee. According to Superintendent Brad LaCroix, the terminated employee was Martha Bickford, a bus driver for the district. No explanation was given for the dismissal.
Newcastle isn’t the only district struggling with teachers, LaCroix told the News Letter Journal.
He said that there are currently 52 district openings in the state listed on the Wyoming School Board Association’s job listing webpage.
“It is not just a district issue,” LaCroix said, noting that the district has so far been able to replace the employees who are leaving the district for various reasons through transfers and new hires. “If we are unable to replace those people, then we have an issue.”
In fact, the only position that has not been filled at this point is the result of the school board declining a recommended applicant to fill the vacancy.
“The only position we have not been able to successfully fill was not because of the admin team,” LaCroix said. “Bryce (Hoffman, Newcastle High School principal) recommended a math teacher, but the board chose not to take it.”
He added that there is currently a math teacher shortage statewide.
Although the resignations and retirements to date for next year are comparable to those in recent years, the trustees still hope to visit with outgoing staff who are willing to provide reasons for their leaving to administration and board members.
“There will be some people that don’t want to do it. It could be a valuable tool. We could learn what we could do better,” trustee Dana Mann-Tavegia said at the board’s March 29 meeting.
Trustee Paul Bau suggested that the board give departing staff options for providing the information the district wants, such as an interview, a survey or an email.
“I think any time you can get information on why someone is leaving or transferring — what makes them comfortable — that is what we should be after,” he said. “What will get us the honest feedback is what we need to do.”
None of the other trustees objected to giving departing staff options suggested by Bau, trustee Tina Chick did state that she was not comfortable with only one person conducting the exit interview.
“My thinking is …, someone might hear something different than what you hear. It is pretty easy to put a twist on something,” Chick said. “I am not comfortable with that.”
Chick said she favored the creation of an interviewing group rather than entrusting the task to a single person.
In addition to the lengthy discussion about departing staff members, the Weston County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees also approved contracts for next year for 17 continuing contract teachers and non-tenured certified staff. According to LaCroix, the reason for the lap in approval is due to the requirement to notify these staff members of their contract renewal before April 15 or their contract is continued.
Those contract renewals are in addition to contracts for next year that have already been approved for the district’s administrators.
Approval for directors and hourly staff are still pending.