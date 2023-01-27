Judge courtroom gavel stock
Buy Now
Coutesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

CASPER — Prosecutors formally charged a Utah man with five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide on Wednesday in connection with a multi-car wreck that authorities say resulted from him driving the wrong way down Interstate 80 while intoxicated.

Arthur Andrew Nelson, 57, of West Jordan, Utah, made his initial appearance Wednesday afternoon in Carbon County Circuit Court.

Recommended for you