CHEYENNE — Meadow King’s passion for wrestling was born in the stands and confirmed on the mat. King was in junior high when she found herself taken aback by how worked up she got cheering for her older brother, Wyatt, during his matches.
“I had tried so many sports, but I hadn’t found one that gave me the feeling in my chest that wrestling did when I was watching my brother,” the Cheyenne Central sophomore said. “I thought, ‘If I get that feeling when I’m just watching, I can only imagine what it would be like if I was out there myself.
“I started going to practices, and it snowballed. It’s been amazing.”
King has been wrestling ever since. Not only does she wrestle for Central, she spends the off-season competing at national tournaments for various Wyoming Amateur Wrestling Association girls teams and training with the Bear Cave club in Greeley, Colorado. King has earned All-American honors wrestling against girls, but knows her chances of winning a Wyoming state title were still quite slim as long as the only opportunity girls had to represent their schools was by competing against boys.
“I want a title, but I won’t get it unless we get a girls division,” King said. “I’ll be proud of what I accomplished, but I would have liked to see how far I could go in an all-girls bracket.”
King and her peers won’t have to wait much longer. There are enough schools that have said they’ll sponsor girls wrestling that it was approved for sanctioning by the Wyoming High School Activities Association board of directors Wednesday.
The sport will start with the 2022-23 season.